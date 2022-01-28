Clear Lake wins overtime thriller over Hampton-Dumont

A Friday night matchup between the two top teams in the North Central Girls Conference didn't disappoint as it may have been the game of the season.

The Clear Lake Lions girls basketball team came into the matchup 11-4 with an undefeated 10-0 record in conference and ranked 11th overall in the Class of 3A . Their opponent, the Hampton-Dumont CAL Bulldogs, were just one game behind in the standings with a conference record of 9-1 and 13-4 overall.

The game went down to the wire and needed four minutes of overtime to decide a winner with the Lions ultimately prevailing 51-47.

The game was tight from the jump with Clear Lake taking a 6-4 lead in the first quarter and managing to maintain a narrow lead all the way until halftime. The Lions took a 22-16 lead into the locker room.

It was a solid first half from seniors Emily Theiss and Jaden Ainley as each dropped seven points. The star of the first half though was Bulldogs senior Lauren Meader, who had a game-high nine points heading into the locker room.

Coming out of halftime it looked like Clear Lake might pull away with it as they jumped out to a 27-19 lead with 4:45 remaining in the third quarter. But the Bulldogs wouldn't go away, and a combined 14 third quarter points from Meader and senior Avery Hanson closed the deficit to just 34-32 at the end of the third quarter.

The fourth quarter saw the Bulldogs amp up the intensity on defense and take a 37-34 lead with just over three minutes to go in the fourth, their first lead since they led 4-2 in the first quarter.

Clear Lake fought its way back into the game to tie it 37-37 after sophomore Xada Johnson hit a free throw and Theiss hit a floater with less than a minute remaining. With 25 seconds left in the game Clear Lake fouled Bulldogs' junior Gina Schmit to send her to the line for two free throws.

Schmit had not scored in the game yet, but she walked up to the line and hit both free throws to give the Bulldogs a 39-37 lead.

The lead was short lived though. With seven seconds left on the clock, Ainley hit an and-one layup to tie the game 39-39. Ainley had a chance to give the Lions the lead, but she missed the free throw, sending the game to overtime.

In overtime it looked again like Clear Lake was going to pull away as they jumped out to a 47-41 lead. The Bulldogs weren't done yet, however, and a combined eight points from Hanson and freshman Jordan Valley brought them back within two with under 30 seconds remaining. It wasn't enough, though, as big free throws from junior Ava Richtsmeier iced the game and gave Clear Lake a 51-47 win.

"It was a very good collective win for us," Clear Lake head coach Bart Smith said. "Everyone contributed to the victory tonight."

It was another big game for the senior duo of Ainley and Theiss. Ainley dropped a team-high 18 points and six rebounds while Theiss chipped in 11 points of her own.

Junior Jordan Mayland was key for the Lions in overtime, scoring all five of her points in the period on a three pointer and a pair of free throws.

Despite the night ending in disappointment, Bulldogs head coach Miranda Stafford left the game in high spirits.

"I'm super proud of the way we battled tonight" Stafford said. "They stuck to the game plan, they were disciplined and I'm very, very proud."

Meader ended the night as the game's high scorer, putting up 20 points and seven rebounds while knocking down a trio of three pointers. Hanson didn't finish far behind with 17 points, including a free throw in the third quarter that gave Hanson her 1,000th career point for Hampton-Dumont.

"I think this is the best we've played all season," Meader said. "This game shows we can take on anyone."

The Lions, now 11-0 in conference, hold a two game lead over the Bulldogs in the North Central Conference with just four games remaining on Clear Lake's schedule before the start of the postseason.

The Bulldogs have now dropped to 9-2 in conference, both losses at the hands of Clear Lake.

The Lions will go again on Tuesday, Feb. 1, when they take on the Iowa Falls-Alden Cadets (5-11, 4-5 in conference) at home.

Hampton-Dumont will also play again on Tuesday, taking on the Humboldt Wildcats (9-8, 6-4 in conference) on the road.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

