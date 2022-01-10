Clear Lake takes a toll on Humboldt 55-38

No quarter was granted as Clear Lake blunted Humboldt's plans 55-38 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 10.
The first quarter gave the Lions a 14-7 lead over the Wildcats.
The Lions jumped over the Wildcats when the fourth quarter began 46-32.
Recently on January 4 , Humboldt squared up on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.