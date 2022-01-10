 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clear Lake takes a toll on Humboldt 55-38

No quarter was granted as Clear Lake blunted Humboldt's plans 55-38 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 10.

The first quarter gave the Lions a 14-7 lead over the Wildcats.

The Lions jumped over the Wildcats when the fourth quarter began 46-32.

Recently on January 4 , Humboldt squared up on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

