Clear Lake tacks win on Hampton-Dumont-CAL 65-23

Hampton-Dumont-CAL had no answers as Clear Lake compiled a 65-23 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 20.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 11-11 duel in the first quarter.

The Lions' shooting jumped in front for a 22-16 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Clear Lake breathed fire to a 47-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via an 18-0 stretch over the final quarter.

The last time Clear Lake and Hampton-Dumont-CAL played in a 51-47 game on January 28, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 13, Clear Lake faced off against Humboldt and Hampton-Dumont-CAL took on Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on January 6 at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows High School. For more, click here.

