Clear Lake tacks win on Hampton-Dumont-CAL 65-23

Hampton-Dumont-CAL had no answers as Clear Lake compiled a 65-23 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 20.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 11-11 duel in the first quarter.

The Lions' shooting jumped in front for a 22-16 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Clear Lake breathed fire to a 47-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via an 18-0 stretch over the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.