Clear Lake smashes through Webster City 63-37

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Clear Lake put away Webster City 63-37 in Iowa girls basketball on December 2.
The last time Clear Lake and Webster City played in a 72-19 game on February 8, 2022. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.