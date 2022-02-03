Clear Lake severs Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's hopes 47-29

Saddled up and ready to go, Clear Lake spurred past Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 47-29 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The Lions made the first move by forging a 15-4 margin over the Cardinals after the first quarter.

Clear Lake stormed over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura when the fourth quarter began 40-21.

