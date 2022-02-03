 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clear Lake severs Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's hopes 47-29

  • 0

Saddled up and ready to go, Clear Lake spurred past Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 47-29 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 29, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off against Mason City Newman Catholic and Clear Lake took on Hampton-Dumont-CAL on January 28 at Hampton-Dumont-CAL High School. Click here for a recap

The Lions made the first move by forging a 15-4 margin over the Cardinals after the first quarter.

Clear Lake stormed over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura when the fourth quarter began 40-21.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Timothy LeDuc to become first openly nonbinary US Winter Games athlete

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News