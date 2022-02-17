Clear Lake seeing dividends of loaded non-conference slate paying off

When the schedule came out for Clear Lake's girls basketball team this season, it was noticeable.

Starting off the season against the Class 4A state champions from the 2020-21 campaign in Ballard. Then games against Forest City, Roland-Story and Waverly-Shell Rock proved to be top-15 showdowns.

"I think we're on a good track of everybody pulling together, knowing the role and doing what they got to do," Lions head coach Bart Smith said.

Those games, albeit losses, have taught Clear Lake lessons along the way. And those lessons are paying off at the most important time of the season.

The Class 3A 10th-ranked Lions are one game away from heading back to the state tournament as they have cruised in their first two regional games by margins of 23 and 18 points, respectively.

"We played some big schools, which showed our errors that we need to work on and get better at," senior guard Jaden Ainley said.

Clear Lake will get one more crack at a ranked foe before state and it is the most daunting one it has faced.

Fourth-ranked Estherville Lincoln Central is the opponent when the two top-10 foes square off at Algona High School. Tip off is schedule for 7 p.m. on Saturday night.

"We just have to do our little things and play our best," Ainley said.

The Midgets have arguably been one of the best teams in the state, regardless of classification. Their lone two losses have been to 2A No. 2 Central Lyon and 1A No. 1 Newell-Fonda.

By a combined 13 points.

"We've just got to play defense, we have to guard, we've got to take care of the ball and you've got to rebound," Smith said. "Those are all things that don't involve skills. It is just the mindset and the focus."

Smith wanted this Clear Lake team to understand what it is going to take to reach not only the state tournament, but the state championship game.

That was one of the main reasons why he wanted Ballard, who dropped down to Class 3A this season, on the slate of regular season games.

"This is the tone we need to have every single day in practice and throughout the whole season," Smith said.

Are the Lions underdogs this season? Depends on who you ask.

"I think a little bit, but we're also confident we can pull an upset," junior Brooklynn Eden said.

"I don't think so, just because we were rated early," Smith added. "Just lost some games by one."

For them, they know the mark has been established. Getting to Des Moines is a goal, but in the same breath, an expectation. Since 2014, the only years Clear Lake has not been to Wells Fargo Arena was '16 and '19.

That's consistency.

"That's a lot of pressure to get down there a lot and they have handled that well all year," Smith said. "We've put ourselves in that spot."

ELC has a freshman guard in Haylee Stokes that leads the team in scoring, steals, assists, and field goal percentage. Smith calls her "as advertised."

The Midgets also have two seniors averaging double digits in Kaitlyn Tendal and Jaydan Nitchals. They have been a favorite to get to the state tourney since early in the season.

"We're going to come in with a fight, no matter who it is," Ainley said. "We were put as the two seed, so we obviously have something big to prove on Saturday."

Still, Clear Lake has one of the best pure scorers in Ainley. She scored 14 of her game-high 22 points in a regional semifinal victory on Wednesday night against North Fayette Valley.

Eden knows that when Ainley is on, she's one of the best players on the court.

"We love Jaden," Eden said. "She pushed well, she scored well."

Clear Lake is ready for the challenge ELC will deliver. Smith thinks the matchup on Saturday resembles the 2020 regional final against Okoboji, where his group had to face a team loaded with scorers and plenty of talent.

The Lions won that day by 18 points, also at Algona.

"We've been in this spot," Smith said. "We're just really excited for Saturday."

