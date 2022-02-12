 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clear Lake rides to cruise control win over Cresco Crestwood 55-32

Impressive was a ready adjective for Clear Lake's 55-32 throttling of Cresco Crestwood on February 12 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

In recent action on February 4, Clear Lake faced off against Fort Dodge St. Edmond and Cresco Crestwood took on Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar on January 31 at Saint Ansgar High School. For more, click here.

The Lions opened with a 12-10 advantage over the Cadets through the first quarter.

Clear Lake's shooting jumped to a 24-14 lead over Cresco Crestwood at halftime.

Clear Lake's rule showed as it carried a 47-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

