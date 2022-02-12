Clear Lake rides to cruise control win over Cresco Crestwood 55-32

Impressive was a ready adjective for Clear Lake's 55-32 throttling of Cresco Crestwood on February 12 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

The Lions opened with a 12-10 advantage over the Cadets through the first quarter.

Clear Lake's shooting jumped to a 24-14 lead over Cresco Crestwood at halftime.

Clear Lake's rule showed as it carried a 47-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.