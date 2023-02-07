Clear Lake pushed past Humboldt for a 51-36 win in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 7.

Clear Lake drew first blood by forging a 13-9 margin over Humboldt after the first quarter.

The Lions registered a 22-14 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.

Clear Lake jumped to a 39-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions held on with a 12-9 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Clear Lake and Humboldt played in a 47-34 game on January 21, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on February 2, Clear Lake faced off against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura . For results, click here. Humboldt took on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on January 30 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.