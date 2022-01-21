 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clear Lake posts win at Humboldt's expense 47-34

  • 0

Clear Lake notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Humboldt 47-34 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 21.

Clear Lake moved in front of Humboldt 14-3 to begin the second quarter.

In recent action on January 10, Clear Lake faced off against Humboldt and Clear Lake took on Story City Roland-Story on January 13 at Story City Roland-Story High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News