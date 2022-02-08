Clear Lake overwhelms Webster City 72-19

Clear Lake handled Webster City 72-19 in an impressive showing in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Clear Lake fought to a 41-14 halftime margin at Webster City's expense.
Recently on February 3 , Clear Lake squared up on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
