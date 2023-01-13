Clear Lake outlasts Humboldt 47-31

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Clear Lake will take its 47-31 victory over Humboldt in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 13.
Last season, Clear Lake and Humboldt squared off with January 21, 2022 at Humboldt High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 7, Clear Lake faced off against Forest City. For a full recap, click here.
