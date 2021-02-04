Clear Lake, Osage, St. Ansgar all ranked top five in latest girls basketball poll

Road conditions deteriorate Thursday morning as North Iowa is under a blizzard warning.

It's nearly playoff time in Iowa high school girls basketball, and North Iowa goes into the postseason with plenty of teams fighting for a state title.

Four area teams are ranked top 15 in the newest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) poll, with three of them placed in the top five. St. Ansgar (16-1) is ranked No. 4 in Class 1A, while in Class 3A, Clear Lake (15-1) and Osage (17-1) are ranked No. 2, and No. 4, respectively.

In Class 2A, West Hancock (17-4) fell five spots this week to No. 14.

Area teams are in bold.

Class 1A

1. Bishop Garrigan, 18-0

2. Newell-Fonda, 17-1

3. Kingsley-Pierson, 19-0

4. St. Ansgar, 16-1: Since their heartbreaking one point loss to Osage on Jan. 19, the Saints have rattled off four straight wins, all by at least 19 points. Hali Anderson leads the team with 239 points, while senior Brooklyn Hackbart has pulled in 147 rebounds on the year.