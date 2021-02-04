Clear Lake, Osage, St. Ansgar all ranked top five in latest girls basketball poll

It's nearly playoff time in Iowa high school girls basketball, and North Iowa goes into the postseason with plenty of teams fighting for a state title.
Four area teams are ranked top 15 in the newest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) poll, with three of them placed in the top five. St. Ansgar (16-1) is ranked No. 4 in Class 1A, while in Class 3A, Clear Lake (15-1) and Osage (17-1) are ranked No. 2, and No. 4, respectively.
In Class 2A, West Hancock (17-4) fell five spots this week to No. 14.
Area teams are in bold.
Class 1A
1. Bishop Garrigan, 18-0
2. Newell-Fonda, 17-1
3. Kingsley-Pierson, 19-0
4. St. Ansgar, 16-1: Since their heartbreaking one point loss to Osage on Jan. 19, the Saints have rattled off four straight wins, all by at least 19 points. Hali Anderson leads the team with 239 points, while senior Brooklyn Hackbart has pulled in 147 rebounds on the year.
With state tournament experience after last year's defeat in the state semifinals, and a trio of seniors in Anderson, Hackbart, and Gracie Urbatsch leading the way, the Saints have a chance to go deep in the postseason.
5. Exira-EHK, 17-0
6. MMCRU, 15-2
7. Montezuma, 18-1
8. Springville, 15-3
9. Winfield-Mount Union, 16-0
10. Burlington Notre Dame, 14-1
11. Lenox, 15-2
12. Baxter, 15-1
13. Collins-Maxwell, 17-1
14. Storm Lake St. Mary's, 15-3
15. Sigourney, 16-3
Class 2A
1. Maquoketa Valley, 18-0
2. Dike-New Hartford, 16-0
3. West Branch, 13-1
4. Nodaway Valley, 19-0
5. North Linn, 14-2
6. Bellevue, 16-1
7. Grundy Center, 13-2
8. Central Lyon, 16-2
9. Treynor, 16-3
10. Denver, 13-4
11. Cascade, 15-4
12. Sibley-Ocheyedan, 15-3
13. Underwood, 16-2
14. West Hancock, 17-4: The Eagles dropped a pair of games this past week, first 42-40 loss to Forest City, followed by a 69-48 defeat to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows. The team did manage to bounce back with a 71-41 win over Belmond-Klemme on Tuesday night, as junior Kennedy Kelly erupted for 31 points.
With senior Rachel Leerar scheduled to return to the lineup soon from an injury, the Eagles will be back at semi-full strength for the playoffs. They will play No. 1 Bishop Garrigan on Friday.
15. Ridge View, 12-5
Class 3A
1. Cherokee, 17-0
2. Clear Lake, 15-1: The Lions are now the No. 2 ranked team in Class 3A, after seven consecutive victories over the past month. Clear Lake has the tenth most points scored in Class 3A, and the second-most assists, behind only Osage.
With junior Jaden Ainley leading the team with 236 points and 93 rebounds, and senior Chelsey Holck coming in 30 3-pointers, Clear Lake has the weapons to get back to the state tournament. They just have to keep winning.
3. Unity Christian, 16-2
4. Osage, 17-1: The Green Devils just refuse to lose. At 15 consecutive wins and counting, Osage is an opponent that nobody wants to see on their schedule. Senior Dani Johnson ranks second in Class 3A with 400 points on the season, and the team ranks in the top five in scoring, assists, steals, blocks, and 3-point percentage.
Much of the team is made up of the same girls that won the Class 3A volleyball title this past fall, and after losing to North Linn in last year's state time, the Green Devils seem determined to bring another title trophy home to Mitchell County.
5. West Lyon, 17-1
6. West Burlington, 17-1
7. Des Moines Christian, 15-3
8. Center Point-Urbana, 13-4
9. Roland-Story, 12-4
10. Estherville-Lincoln Central, 16-4
11. West Liberty, 10-5
12. Solon, 13-5
13. Vinton-Shellsburg, 15-3
14. Waukon, 14-3
15. Bishop Heelan, 13-4
Class 4A
1. Glenwood, 14-3
2. Ballard, 16-0
3. Dallas Center-Grimes, 14-2
4. Central DeWitt, 13-1
5. North Scott, 11-1
6. Waverly-Shell Rock, 16-2
7. Bondurant-Farrar, 11-4
8. Denison-Schleswig, 14-2
9. Gilbert, 12-4
10. Harlan, 13-5
11. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 9-5
12. Winterset, 11-6
13. North Polk, 10-7
14. Creston, 11-5
15. Clear Creek-Amana, 13-3
Class 5A
1. Johnston, 11-0
2. Waukee, 5-1
3. Waterloo West, 13-1
4. SE Polk, 11-2
5. Ankeny Centennial, 10-2
6. Iowa City West, 7-3
7. Cedar Rapids Washington, 12-1
8. Cedar Falls, 13-3
9. Dowling Catholic, 8-4
10. West Des Moines Valley, 7-5
11. Des Moines Roosevelt, 6-1
12. Iowa City High, 7-4
13. Davenport North, 6-1
14. Sioux City East, 15-2
15. Indianola, 14-4
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette.