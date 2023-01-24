 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clear Lake mows down Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 69-38

Clear Lake built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 69-38 win over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 24.

The last time Clear Lake and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows played in a 58-29 game on January 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on January 13, Clear Lake squared off with Humboldt in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

