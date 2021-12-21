Clear Lake manhandles Iowa Falls-Alden 50-17

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Clear Lake turned out the lights on Iowa Falls-Alden 50-17 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave the Lions a 19-2 lead over the Cadets.

The Lions' offense struck to a 34-2 lead over the Cadets at halftime.

Clear Lake roared over Iowa Falls-Alden when the fourth quarter began 45-8.

