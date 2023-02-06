Clear Lake earned its community's accolades after a 71-17 win over Fort Dodge St. Edmond in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Clear Lake drew first blood by forging a 24-7 margin over Fort Dodge St. Edmond after the first quarter.

The Lions opened a towering 54-9 gap over the Gaels at halftime.

Clear Lake steamrolled to a 62-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 9-3 points differential.

