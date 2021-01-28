 Skip to main content
Clear Lake girls up to No. 3 in Class 3A in latest IGHSAU poll
Clear Lake girls up to No. 3 in Class 3A in latest IGHSAU poll

  • Shane Lantz

Lilly Luft won the 126 pound girls state title with a 6-2 win over Avery Meier of Waverly-Shell Rock on Saturday. 

The Clear Lake girls basketball team is on a hot streak right now, with five consecutive wins, a perfect 9-0 conference record, and an average margin of victory of 46 points over their past three games. 

With that recent success, the Lions have continued to shoot up in the polls, and currently find themselves ranked as the No. 3 team in Class 3A by the IGHSAU. 

The Lions are one of four area teams represented in the poll. Two spots back of Clear Lake , at No. 5 in Class 3A, is 15-1 Osage, while West Hancock pulls in the No. 9 spot in Class 2A. In 1A, St. Ansgar is ranked No. 4 for the second straight week. 

Area teams are in bold. 

Class 1A

1. Bishop Garrigan, 15-0

2. Newell-Fonda, 14-1

3. Kingsley-Pierson, 17-0

4. St. Ansgar, 13-1: The Saints fell one spot in the rankings last week after their one-point loss to Osage on Jan. 19, and have not yet played this week after their scheduled game against Nashua-Plainfield was postponed due to weather. With a 10-2 conference record, the Saints are currently a half-game back in the Top of Iowa East. 

The team will need to win out and hope for a slip-up from Osage if they hope to regain the conference lead, and with crucial games coming up  against West Fork and Newman Catholic, the schedule has reached its most challenging point. 

St. Ansgar girls basketball vs Osage - Hackbart

Brooklyn Hackbart (21) scores against Osage at a game in St. Ansgar on Jan. 19.

5. Exira-EHK, 15-0

6. MMCRU, 12-2

7. Collins-Maxwell, 15-0

8. Montezuma, 16-1

9. Springville, 15-2

10. Winfield-Mt. Union, 14-0

11. Burlington Notre Dame, 13-1

12. Lenox, 12-2

13. North Mahaska, 10-2

14. Westwood, 13-3

15. Paton-Churdan, 11-3

Class 2A

1. Maquoketa Valley, 16-0

2. Dike-New Hartford, 14-0

3. West Branch, 9-1

4. Nodaway Valley, 14-0

5. North Linn, 12-2

6. Bellevue, 14-1

7. Grundy Center, 11-2

8. Central Lyon, 14-2

9. West Hancock, 15-2: The Eagles have played well over the past four games, even without senior star Rachel Leerar in the lineup. Junior Kennedy Kelly has stepped into the role of top scorer, with 24 points against Manson-NW Webster, and 19 against North Iowa. After a tough loss to GHV back on Jan. 19, the Eagles are back on a winning streak, and stay put at No. 9 in the latest poll. 

WH girls bball-Johanson

West Hancock junior guard Scout Johanson takes a running jumper against Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Jan. 16 in Britt.

10. Treynor, 14-2

11. Underwood, 14-1

12. Denver, 10-4

13. Cascade, 13-4

14. Sibley-Ocheyedan, 12-3

15. Van Buren County, 11-3

Class 3A

1. Cherokee, 15-0

2. Des Moines Christian, 13-2

3. Clear Lake, 13-1: The Lions moved up one spot in the standings after three dominant wins in a row,. On Jan. 16, Clear Lake beat St. Edmond, 81-19, crushed Humboldt, 71-33, on Jan. 21, and then beat Clarion-Goldfield-Dows this past Tuesday, 75-37.

With the postseason just about two weeks away, the Lions have plenty of reason to be optimistic about their chances. 

Clear Lake girls basketball vs. Waverly-Shell Rock - Dodd

Ali Maulsby (#14) runs down court during a game against Waverly-Shell Rock in Clear Lake on Jan. 4.

4. Unity Christian, 13-2

5. Osage, 15-1: The Green Devils have been close to unstoppable for nearly two months now, and sit atop the Top of Iowa East on a 13-game winning streak. With senior Dani Johnson currently second in Class 3A in scoring, and Samantha Brandau fourth in blocks, Osage is a team that seems to have no weaknesses. They are a team to watch this postseason. 

St. Ansgar girls basketball vs Osage - Johnson

Dani Johnson (22) pushes past host team St. Ansgar to make a shot at a game on Jan. 19

6. West Lyon, 14-1

7. West Liberty, 8-3

8. West Burlington, 14-1

9. Roland-Story, 9-3

10. Estherville-Lincoln Central, 14-3

11. Solon, 12-4

12. Vinton-Shellsburg, 13-2

13. Center Point-Urbana, 11-4

14. Panorama, 11-3

15. Waukon, 12-3

Class 4A

1. Glenwood, 12-2

2. Ballard, 13-0

3. Dallas Center-Grimes, 12-2

4. Gilbert, 12-2

5. Central DeWitt, 11-1

6. North Scott, 9-1

7. Waverly-Shell Rock, 12-2

8. Bondurant-Farrar, 9-4

9. Creston, 11-4

10. Denison-Schleswig, 11-2

11. Harlan, 10-4

12. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 8-5

13. North Polk, 7-6

14. Spencer, 10-4

15. Boone, 6-5

Class 5A

1. Johnston, 9-0

2. Waukee, 3-1

3. Waterloo West, 12-1

4. Southeast Polk, 9-2

5. Ankeny Centennial, 9-1

6. Iowa City West, 7-3

7. Cedar Rapids Washington, 10-1

8. Cedar Falls, 11-3

9. Dowling Catholic, 7-3

10. West Des Moines Valley, 5-4

11. Des Moines Roosevelt, 3-1

12. Iowa City High, 7-4

13. Ankeny, 7-2

14. Davenport North, 3-1

15. Indianola, 13-3

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

