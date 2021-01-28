Clear Lake girls up to No. 3 in Class 3A in latest IGHSAU poll

The Clear Lake girls basketball team is on a hot streak right now, with five consecutive wins, a perfect 9-0 conference record, and an average margin of victory of 46 points over their past three games.
With that recent success, the Lions have continued to shoot up in the polls, and currently find themselves ranked as the No. 3 team in Class 3A by the IGHSAU.
The Lions are one of four area teams represented in the poll. Two spots back of Clear Lake , at No. 5 in Class 3A, is 15-1 Osage, while West Hancock pulls in the No. 9 spot in Class 2A. In 1A, St. Ansgar is ranked No. 4 for the second straight week.
Area teams are in bold.
Class 1A
1. Bishop Garrigan, 15-0
2. Newell-Fonda, 14-1
3. Kingsley-Pierson, 17-0
4. St. Ansgar, 13-1: The Saints fell one spot in the rankings last week after their one-point loss to Osage on Jan. 19, and have not yet played this week after their scheduled game against Nashua-Plainfield was postponed due to weather. With a 10-2 conference record, the Saints are currently a half-game back in the Top of Iowa East.
The team will need to win out and hope for a slip-up from Osage if they hope to regain the conference lead, and with crucial games coming up against West Fork and Newman Catholic, the schedule has reached its most challenging point.
5. Exira-EHK, 15-0
6. MMCRU, 12-2
7. Collins-Maxwell, 15-0
8. Montezuma, 16-1
9. Springville, 15-2
10. Winfield-Mt. Union, 14-0
11. Burlington Notre Dame, 13-1
12. Lenox, 12-2
13. North Mahaska, 10-2
14. Westwood, 13-3
15. Paton-Churdan, 11-3
Class 2A
1. Maquoketa Valley, 16-0
2. Dike-New Hartford, 14-0
3. West Branch, 9-1
4. Nodaway Valley, 14-0
5. North Linn, 12-2
6. Bellevue, 14-1
7. Grundy Center, 11-2
8. Central Lyon, 14-2
9. West Hancock, 15-2: The Eagles have played well over the past four games, even without senior star Rachel Leerar in the lineup. Junior Kennedy Kelly has stepped into the role of top scorer, with 24 points against Manson-NW Webster, and 19 against North Iowa. After a tough loss to GHV back on Jan. 19, the Eagles are back on a winning streak, and stay put at No. 9 in the latest poll.
10. Treynor, 14-2
11. Underwood, 14-1
12. Denver, 10-4
13. Cascade, 13-4
14. Sibley-Ocheyedan, 12-3
15. Van Buren County, 11-3
Class 3A
1. Cherokee, 15-0
2. Des Moines Christian, 13-2
3. Clear Lake, 13-1: The Lions moved up one spot in the standings after three dominant wins in a row,. On Jan. 16, Clear Lake beat St. Edmond, 81-19, crushed Humboldt, 71-33, on Jan. 21, and then beat Clarion-Goldfield-Dows this past Tuesday, 75-37.
With the postseason just about two weeks away, the Lions have plenty of reason to be optimistic about their chances.
4. Unity Christian, 13-2
5. Osage, 15-1: The Green Devils have been close to unstoppable for nearly two months now, and sit atop the Top of Iowa East on a 13-game winning streak. With senior Dani Johnson currently second in Class 3A in scoring, and Samantha Brandau fourth in blocks, Osage is a team that seems to have no weaknesses. They are a team to watch this postseason.
6. West Lyon, 14-1
7. West Liberty, 8-3
8. West Burlington, 14-1
9. Roland-Story, 9-3
10. Estherville-Lincoln Central, 14-3
11. Solon, 12-4
12. Vinton-Shellsburg, 13-2
13. Center Point-Urbana, 11-4
14. Panorama, 11-3
15. Waukon, 12-3
Class 4A
1. Glenwood, 12-2
2. Ballard, 13-0
3. Dallas Center-Grimes, 12-2
4. Gilbert, 12-2
5. Central DeWitt, 11-1
6. North Scott, 9-1
7. Waverly-Shell Rock, 12-2
8. Bondurant-Farrar, 9-4
9. Creston, 11-4
10. Denison-Schleswig, 11-2
11. Harlan, 10-4
12. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 8-5
13. North Polk, 7-6
14. Spencer, 10-4
15. Boone, 6-5
Class 5A
1. Johnston, 9-0
2. Waukee, 3-1
3. Waterloo West, 12-1
4. Southeast Polk, 9-2
5. Ankeny Centennial, 9-1
6. Iowa City West, 7-3
7. Cedar Rapids Washington, 10-1
8. Cedar Falls, 11-3
9. Dowling Catholic, 7-3
10. West Des Moines Valley, 5-4
11. Des Moines Roosevelt, 3-1
12. Iowa City High, 7-4
13. Ankeny, 7-2
14. Davenport North, 3-1
15. Indianola, 13-3
