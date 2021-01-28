Clear Lake girls up to No. 3 in Class 3A in latest IGHSAU poll



Lilly Luft wins state title Lilly Luft won the 126 pound girls state title with a 6-2 win over Avery Meier of Waverly-Shell Rock on Saturday.

The Clear Lake girls basketball team is on a hot streak right now, with five consecutive wins, a perfect 9-0 conference record, and an average margin of victory of 46 points over their past three games.

With that recent success, the Lions have continued to shoot up in the polls, and currently find themselves ranked as the No. 3 team in Class 3A by the IGHSAU.

The Lions are one of four area teams represented in the poll. Two spots back of Clear Lake , at No. 5 in Class 3A, is 15-1 Osage, while West Hancock pulls in the No. 9 spot in Class 2A. In 1A, St. Ansgar is ranked No. 4 for the second straight week.

Area teams are in bold.

Class 1A

1. Bishop Garrigan, 15-0

2. Newell-Fonda, 14-1

3. Kingsley-Pierson, 17-0

4. St. Ansgar, 13-1: The Saints fell one spot in the rankings last week after their one-point loss to Osage on Jan. 19, and have not yet played this week after their scheduled game against Nashua-Plainfield was postponed due to weather. With a 10-2 conference record, the Saints are currently a half-game back in the Top of Iowa East.