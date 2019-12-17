Clear Lake 60, Webster City 28
The Clear Lake girls basketball team improved its record to 6-0 with a dominant win on Tuesday night, as the Lions beat Webster City, 60-28.
The Lions got off to a hot start, scoring the first 12 points of the game. Senior Sara Faber shot three 3-pointers and scored 13 points in the first quarter. By halftime, Clear Lake's lead had swelled to 29-8. In the second half, the Lions continued to get points, as they outscored the Lynx, 31-20, to take the 32-point victory.
Faber finished the game with 17 points.
After the game, head coach Bart Smith gave credit to the team's stifling defense for the team's dominant start to the season. Tuesday was the fifth time in Clear Lake's six games that the team held its opponent to less than 30 points. This season, the Lions have won by an average margin of 38 points.
"I love our effort," head coach Bart Smith said. "We just fly around and play defense really hard. We get rebounds, and I thought that was one of the best rebounding games we've had here lately."
The win was the Lions' 27th straight North Central Conference win. Clear Lake will try to keep its perfect season rolling on Friday, when the team travels to St. Edmond.
