Clear Lake girls basketball inch closer to North Central Conference title

With just a handful of games remaining in the regular season, the Clear Lake girls basketball team has one hand on a conference title.

The Lions have had a monster season, currently holding a record of 12-4 and sitting unbeaten in the North Central Conference with a record of 11-0.

The Lions only have four games remaining in the regular season and hold a two game advantage on first place in conference. They picked up what may have been their biggest win of the season on Friday night over the team currently second in the conference, the Hampton-Dumont Bulldogs.

Entering the matchup the Bulldogs were just a game behind the Lions and a win would have meant the two teams would be tied atop the conference.

Sharing the North Central Conference title is not something the Lions have any intent on doing.

"We are battling for a conference championship, and we don't want to split that with anyone," senior Jaden Ainley said.

It was clear that both teams knew the importance of the matchup, with the every player who touched the court Friday evening bringing an extra level of intensity.

With 10 seconds left in regulation, it looked as if the Lions may be in real danger of sharing the lead of the North Central Conference, trailing the Bulldogs 39-37.

But the Lions' leading scorer Ainley had something to say about that.

With seven second left on the clock Ainley knocked down an and-one layup to tie the game 39-39, and send it to overtime where the Lions would eventually prevail 51-47.

"He (Smith) drew up the play, and I trusted him and we executed it perfectly," Ainley said of her game-tying shot. "I just went up strong and made the shot."

"I was very proud, "Clear Lake head coach Bart Smith said of Ainley's game-tying shot. "She (Ainley) played well."

Ainley, who entered the night averaging 19 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, finished the game as the Lions' leading scorer with 18 points and chipped in six rebounds.

Now with a comfortable two game advantage heading into the final four games of the season, the Lions have their eyes set on a conference championship.

But Smith doesn't want him or his team to get ahead of themselves.

"We just want to take it one game at a time," Smith said. "We're always trying to be our best towards the end of the season, and we're feeling pretty confident going into the first round (of regionals)."

The message has clearly sunk in with his players, who echoed those thoughts.

"We're just looking to finish our season strong," senior Emily Theiss said. "We want to keep executing, raising our level of play and try and be at the top of our peak."

A simple "agreed" was all Ainley needed to add to her teammates thoughts.

Clear Lake still has business to take care of if it wants to end the season as conference champions. The Lions will go again on Tuesday, Feb. 1, when they take on the Iowa Falls-Alden Cadets (5-11, 4-5 in conference) at home.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

