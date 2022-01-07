Clear Lake explodes on Webster City 63-24

Clear Lake dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 63-24 victory over Webster City at Webster City High on January 7 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The Lions opened with a 12-7 advantage over the Lynx through the first quarter.

