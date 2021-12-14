Clear Lake explodes on Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 62-27

Clear Lake showered the scoreboard with points to drown Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 62-27 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Recently on December 6 , Clear Lake squared up on Mason City in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.