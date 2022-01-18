Clear Lake delivers smashing punch early to dump Algona 60-22

Clear Lake offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Algona with an all-around effort during this 60-22 victory in Iowa girls basketball action on January 18.
Clear Lake fought to a 39-10 halftime margin at Algona's expense.
In recent action on January 8, Algona faced off against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Clear Lake took on Story City Roland-Story on January 13 at Story City Roland-Story High School. For more, click here.
