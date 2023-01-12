 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clear Lake comes to play in easy win over Story City Roland-Story 58-31

Clear Lake put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Story City Roland-Story for a 58-31 victory on January 12 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

The last time Story City Roland-Story and Clear Lake played in a 36-34 game on January 13, 2022. For more, click here.

Recently on January 7, Clear Lake squared off with Forest City in a basketball game. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

