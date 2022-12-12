Clear Lake comes to play in easy win over Hampton-Dumont-CAL 53-24

Clear Lake left no doubt on Monday, controlling Hampton-Dumont-CAL from start to finish for a 53-24 victory at Hampton-Dumont-Cal High on December 12 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Clear Lake and Hampton-Dumont-CAL faced off on January 28, 2022 at Hampton-Dumont-CAL High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL faced off against Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar and Clear Lake took on Waverly-Sr on December 8 at Clear Lake High School. For a full recap, click here.
