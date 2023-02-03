Clarion-Goldfield-Dows pushed past Hampton-Dumont-CAL for a 38-22 win during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Last season, Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows squared off with January 7, 2022 at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 24, Hampton-Dumont-CAL faced off against Iowa Falls-Alden . For results, click here. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows took on Clear Lake on January 24 at Clear Lake High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.