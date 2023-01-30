 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows nips Britt West Hancock in taut scare 72-69

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows could finally catch its breath after a close call against Britt West Hancock in a 72-69 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 30.

The last time Britt West Hancock and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows played in a 59-26 game on January 31, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows faced off against Clear Lake . For results, click here. Britt West Hancock took on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on January 17 at Britt West Hancock High School. Click here for a recap.

