Charles City girls just trying to get better

The Charles City girls basketball team knows that they have a lot of work to do.

They Comets are currently winless on the year and the closest they've come to sniffing victory was a 46-39 setback to Algona. They're tied with Crestwood at the very bottom of the Northeast Iowa conference standings. That's all to say that things could definitely be going better.

Better is exactly what the Comets are trying to be.

Charles City's most recent setback came to the Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks on Tuesday. It was a challenging evening for the Comets as they didn't score a single point until 5:55 remained in the second quarter. They trailed 19-0 after one quarter and were ultimately defeated 57-15. The game moved to a running clock in the third quarter.

It should be noted that the Comets are an extraordinarily young team. Lydia Staudt is the only senior on the squad. Staudt has by far been their best player as she averages 12.3 points, five rebounds and four steals per game. The guard has accounted for 40% of the Comets' points on offense this season.

After Staudt, however, there's a lot of youth and inexperience. Junior Ava Ellis averages 7.3 PPG and Delaney Ruzica averages 3.8, but no other player on the team has reached double-digit point totals on the season. The Comets have already turned the ball over 72 times on the year and are putting out barely 30 points of offense per game.

Head coach Tyler Downing believes that the biggest step Charles City needs to take in order to get better is just believing in themselves.

"We lack some confidence in our abilities so we have to be smart with the basketball," he said. "We have to know that we can play basketball. We lack a little confidence in our own abilities and that just comes with court time. As we grow and get better, we’ll be alright."

The Comets will have their best chance yet for their first win of the year on Friday. They'll host Crestwood, the other winless team in their conference, in hopes to take the next step forward and continue their progression.

It's a long season and Charles City isn't planning on giving up. They've also played some tough competition which has hurt their record, but in the long run will help their development. Downing believes that if the Comets continue reaching for the sky, the sky will be the limit.

"I hope that we keep learning and the kids keep working hard in practice," he said. "If they put their minds to it, they can be whatever they want to be. They work hard and they’re good kids. We’ll be alright."

