Central DeWitt's trick is no treat for Davenport West 66-16

Central DeWitt broke out to an early lead and topped Davenport West 66-16 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 14.

Central DeWitt made the first move by forging a 29-6 margin over Davenport West after the first quarter.

Central DeWitt fought to a 43-6 intermission margin at Davenport West's expense.

Central DeWitt struck ahead of Davenport West 59-6 as the fourth quarter started.

