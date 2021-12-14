Central DeWitt's trick is no treat for Davenport West 66-16

Central DeWitt broke out to an early lead and topped Davenport West 66-16 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 14.
Recently on December 7 , Davenport West squared up on Davenport Assumption in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
Central DeWitt made the first move by forging a 29-6 margin over Davenport West after the first quarter.
Central DeWitt fought to a 43-6 intermission margin at Davenport West's expense.
Central DeWitt struck ahead of Davenport West 59-6 as the fourth quarter started.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.