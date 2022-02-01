Central DeWitt's rally caps fit just right in beating Davenport Assumption 60-45

Central DeWitt shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 60-45 win over Davenport Assumption during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
The Knights started on steady ground by forging a 10-6 lead over the Sabers at the end of the first quarter.
In recent action on January 25, Central DeWitt faced off against Davenport North and Davenport Assumption took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on January 25 at Davenport Assumption High School. For more, click here.
