Central DeWitt routs Davenport West 54-25

Central DeWitt swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Davenport West 54-25 on December 15 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Central DeWitt a 16-4 lead over Davenport West.

The Sabers' shooting pulled in front for a 33-10 lead over the Falcons at halftime.

Central DeWitt thundered to a 49-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Sabers chalked up this decision in spite of the Falcons' spirited fourth-quarter performance.

