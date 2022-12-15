 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Central DeWitt routs Davenport West 54-25

Central DeWitt swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Davenport West 54-25 on December 15 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Central DeWitt a 16-4 lead over Davenport West.

The Sabers' shooting pulled in front for a 33-10 lead over the Falcons at halftime.

Central DeWitt thundered to a 49-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Sabers chalked up this decision in spite of the Falcons' spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Central DeWitt and Davenport West squared off with January 28, 2022 at Central DeWitt High School last season. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 9, Davenport West faced off against Davenport Central and Central DeWitt took on Eldridge North Scott on December 9 at Central DeWitt High School. For more, click here.

