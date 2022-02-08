Central DeWitt hammers Eldridge North Scott into submission 73-36

Central DeWitt swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Eldridge North Scott 73-36 on February 8 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

The Sabers made the first move by forging a 26-3 margin over the Lancers after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.