Central DeWitt edges Davenport North in tough test 57-52

Central DeWitt knocked off Davenport North 57-52 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Central DeWitt made the first move by forging a 13-12 margin over Davenport North after the first quarter.
The Sabers and the Wildcats were engaged in a narrow affair at 38-36 as the fourth quarter started.
Central DeWitt's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 19-16 points differential.
