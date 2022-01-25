 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Central DeWitt edges Davenport North in tough test 57-52

Central DeWitt knocked off Davenport North 57-52 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Recently on January 20 , Davenport North squared up on Clinton in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

Central DeWitt made the first move by forging a 13-12 margin over Davenport North after the first quarter.

The Sabers and the Wildcats were engaged in a narrow affair at 38-36 as the fourth quarter started.

Central DeWitt's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 19-16 points differential.

