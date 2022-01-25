Central DeWitt edges Davenport North in tough test 57-52

Central DeWitt knocked off Davenport North 57-52 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Central DeWitt made the first move by forging a 13-12 margin over Davenport North after the first quarter.

The Sabers and the Wildcats were engaged in a narrow affair at 38-36 as the fourth quarter started.

Central DeWitt's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 19-16 points differential.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.