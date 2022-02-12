Center Point CPU smashes through Anamosa 65-13

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Center Point CPU broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 65-13 explosion on Anamosa during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

The Stormin' Pointers opened with a 25-3 advantage over the Raiders through the first quarter.

Center Point CPU's offense struck to a 43-5 lead over Anamosa at the intermission.

The Stormin' Pointers' power showed as they carried a 54-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

