Center Point CPU outduels Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana in spellbinding affair 74-70

This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Center Point CPU could edge Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 74-70 in Iowa girls basketball on January 31.

The last time Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and Center Point CPU played in a 55-50 game on December 17, 2021. For more, click here.

