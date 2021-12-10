 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cedar Rapids Xavier's convoy passes Cedar Rapids Prairie 40-24

Cedar Rapids Xavier tipped and eventually toppled Cedar Rapids Prairie 40-24 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on December 3, Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off against Dubuque Senior and Cedar Rapids Xavier took on Waverly-Sr on December 4 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods announces return to golf 10 months after auto accident

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News