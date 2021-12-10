Cedar Rapids Xavier's convoy passes Cedar Rapids Prairie 40-24

Cedar Rapids Xavier tipped and eventually toppled Cedar Rapids Prairie 40-24 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 3, Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off against Dubuque Senior and Cedar Rapids Xavier took on Waverly-Sr on December 4 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.