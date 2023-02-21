Fan stress was at an all-time high as Cedar Rapids Xavier did just enough to beat Epworth Western Dubuque 54-46 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The last time Cedar Rapids Xavier and Epworth Western Dubuque played in a 62-39 game on Dec. 14, 2021. For more, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson . For more, click here. Epworth Western Dubuque took on Marion Linn-Mar on Feb. 10 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.