 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cedar Rapids Xavier slides past Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy in fretful clash 56-50

  • 0

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Cedar Rapids Xavier did just enough to beat Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 56-50 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 2.

The first quarter gave Cedar Rapids Xavier a 19-9 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy.

The Saints' shooting darted in front for a 34-20 lead over the Cougars at the half.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy got within 43-38.

There was no room for doubt as the Saints added to their advantage with a 13-12 margin in the closing period.

Last season, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy squared off with February 8, 2022 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tunisia our inspiration says USA captain ahead of Netherlands match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News