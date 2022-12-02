Cedar Rapids Xavier slides past Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy in fretful clash 56-50

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Cedar Rapids Xavier did just enough to beat Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 56-50 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 2.

The first quarter gave Cedar Rapids Xavier a 19-9 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy.

The Saints' shooting darted in front for a 34-20 lead over the Cougars at the half.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy got within 43-38.

There was no room for doubt as the Saints added to their advantage with a 13-12 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.