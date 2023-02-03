Playing with a winning hand, Cedar Rapids Xavier trumped Marion Linn-Mar 62-46 on February 3 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Cedar Rapids Xavier opened with a 15-9 advantage over Marion Linn-Mar through the first quarter.

The Saints opened a narrow 29-17 gap over the Lions at the intermission.

Cedar Rapids Xavier darted to a 43-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Saints got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 19-16 edge.

