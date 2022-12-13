 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Rapids Xavier proves to be too much for Dubuque Hempstead 74-63

Cedar Rapids Xavier tipped and eventually toppled Dubuque Hempstead 74-63 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Last season, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Dubuque Hempstead squared off with February 1, 2022 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 6, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Epworth Western Dubuque and Dubuque Hempstead took on North Liberty on December 6 at North Liberty High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

