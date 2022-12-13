Cedar Rapids Xavier proves to be too much for Dubuque Hempstead 74-63

Cedar Rapids Xavier tipped and eventually toppled Dubuque Hempstead 74-63 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Dubuque Hempstead squared off with February 1, 2022 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 6, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Epworth Western Dubuque and Dubuque Hempstead took on North Liberty on December 6 at North Liberty High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.