Playing with a winning hand, Cedar Rapids Xavier trumped Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 65-49 in Iowa girls basketball action on February 10.

Cedar Rapids Xavier stormed in front of Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 24-7 to begin the second quarter.

The J-Hawks battled back to make it 31-25 at halftime.

Cedar Rapids Xavier darted to a 50-38 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Saints held on with a 15-11 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off on February 11, 2022 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on February 3, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy . Click here for a recap. Cedar Rapids Xavier took on Marion Linn-Mar on February 3 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.