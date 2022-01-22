Cedar Rapids Xavier outlasts Iowa City 61-50

Cedar Rapids Xavier dumped Iowa City 61-50 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The Saints moved in front of the Little Hawks 14-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Saints' shooting moved to a 36-30 lead over the Little Hawks at the half.

Cedar Rapids Xavier's upper hand showed as it carried a 53-39 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.