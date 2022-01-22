Cedar Rapids Xavier outlasts Iowa City 61-50

Cedar Rapids Xavier dumped Iowa City 61-50 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 11, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Dubuque Senior and Iowa City took on Cedar Falls on January 7 at Iowa City High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Saints moved in front of the Little Hawks 14-10 to begin the second quarter.
The Saints' shooting moved to a 36-30 lead over the Little Hawks at the half.
Cedar Rapids Xavier's upper hand showed as it carried a 53-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
