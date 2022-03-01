Cedar Rapids Xavier nips Central DeWitt in scare 62-55

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Cedar Rapids Xavier nabbed it to nudge past Central DeWitt 62-55 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The Saints darted in front of the Sabers 19-14 to begin the second quarter.
Cedar Rapids Xavier's offense darted to a 34-29 lead over Central DeWitt at halftime.
Cedar Rapids Xavier's influence showed as it carried a 48-41 lead into the fourth quarter.
Cedar Rapids Xavier matched Central DeWitt's offensive output 14-14 in the final period to thwart any last hopes.
In recent action on February 22, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Keokuk and Central DeWitt took on Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana on February 22 at Central DeWitt High School. For a full recap, click here.
