 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cedar Rapids Xavier nips Central DeWitt in scare 62-55

  • 0

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Cedar Rapids Xavier nabbed it to nudge past Central DeWitt 62-55 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The Saints darted in front of the Sabers 19-14 to begin the second quarter.

Cedar Rapids Xavier's offense darted to a 34-29 lead over Central DeWitt at halftime.

Cedar Rapids Xavier's influence showed as it carried a 48-41 lead into the fourth quarter.

Cedar Rapids Xavier matched Central DeWitt's offensive output 14-14 in the final period to thwart any last hopes.

In recent action on February 22, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Keokuk and Central DeWitt took on Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana on February 22 at Central DeWitt High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The key dates for March Madness

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News