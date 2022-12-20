 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Rapids Xavier hits passing gear early to lap Cedar Rapids CR Washington 70-18

Speedy Gonzales wasn't as quick to start as Cedar Rapids Xavier, which shifted into high gear in a hurry to take control of Cedar Rapids CR Washington 70-18 on December 20 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Cedar Rapids CR Washington squared off with December 21, 2021 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School last season. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 13, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Dubuque Hempstead and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on West Des Moines Valley on December 13 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. For a full recap, click here.

