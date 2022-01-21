Cedar Rapids Xavier buries Waterloo East under avalanche of points 73-39

Cedar Rapids Xavier showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Waterloo East 73-39 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 11, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Dubuque Senior and Waterloo East took on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on January 11 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. For a full recap, click here.
