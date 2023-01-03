Cedar Rapids Prairie rains down on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 58-46

Cedar Rapids Prairie knocked off Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 58-46 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson, as it began with a 13-9 edge over Cedar Rapids Prairie through the end of the first quarter.

The Hawks' shooting darted in front for a 22-20 lead over the J-Hawks at the half.

Cedar Rapids Prairie moved to a 37-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hawks hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 21-14 advantage in the frame.

