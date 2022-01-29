 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Rapids Prairie pockets solid victory over Dubuque Wahlert 55-48

Cedar Rapids Prairie wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 55-48 victory over Dubuque Wahlert during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Recently on January 18 , Dubuque Wahlert squared up on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

