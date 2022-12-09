Cedar Rapids Prairie overwhelms Cedar Rapids CR Washington 68-39

Cedar Rapids CR Washington got no credit and no consideration from Cedar Rapids Prairie, which slammed the door 68-39 on December 9 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Cedar Rapids Prairie squared off with February 1, 2022 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 3, Cedar Rapids CR Washington squared off with Marion in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
