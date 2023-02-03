Cedar Rapids Prairie trucked Cedar Rapids CR Washington on the road to a 58-40 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 3.

Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Cedar Rapids Prairie squared off with February 1, 2022 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 28, Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off against Waukee . Click here for a recap. Cedar Rapids Prairie took on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson on January 27 at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School. For a full recap, click here.

