Cedar Rapids Prairie outduels Dubuque Senior in competitive clash 57-45

Cedar Rapids Prairie collected a solid win over Dubuque Senior in a 57-45 verdict at Cedar Rapids Prairie High on January 24 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Dubuque Senior and Cedar Rapids Prairie squared off with December 3, 2021 at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off against Epworth Western Dubuque and Dubuque Senior took on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on January 17 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. For more, click here.
