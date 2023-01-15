Cedar Rapids Prairie flies high over Dubuque Hempstead 72-45

Cedar Rapids Prairie didn't tinker with Dubuque Hempstead, scoring a 72-45 result in the win column in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 15.
In recent action on January 10, Dubuque Hempstead faced off against Iowa City West and Cedar Rapids Prairie took on Cedar Falls on January 10 at Cedar Falls High School. Click here for a recap.
