Cedar Rapids Prairie earns solid win over Epworth Western Dubuque 47-29

Cedar Rapids Prairie turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 47-29 win over Epworth Western Dubuque in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 6, Epworth Western Dubuque faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Cedar Rapids Prairie took on Cedar Falls on January 10 at Cedar Falls High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.